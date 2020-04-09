France and Germany preparing compromise for Eurogroup - French official

France and Germany preparing compromise for Eurogroup - French officialReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:45 IST
France and Germany are preparing a compromise to put to euro zone finance ministers later on Thursday and aimed at unblocking a stalemate over how to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, a French Finance Ministry official said.
"Talks are under way. France and Germany are working on a compromise," the official said ahead of the latest round of talks due to start at 1500 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
