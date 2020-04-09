England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises 765 to 7,248

The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose 765 to 7,248, up from 6,483 day before, The Sun newspaper reported.

NHS England, which supplies the figures each day, did not confirm the numbers and could not explain why the figures had appeared before the official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

