3 COVID-19 patients die in Pune; district toll rises to 21

Three more coronavirus patients have died in Pune, taking the toll in the district to 21, officials said on Thursday. The fresh deaths were reported since Wednesday night.

A 60-old man from Baramati town succumbed to the viral infection in government-run Sassoon Hospital on late Wednesday night, an official said. According to Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zilla Parishad Ayush Prasad, the elderly person was diabetic and also paralytic.

Four members of his family had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, he said. Another elderly person died due to coronavirus in Sassoon Hospital, a health department official said.

A senior health official from the Pune Municipal Corporation said the third victim, a woman, died in a private hospital on Thursday afternoon..

