Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed will continue to act 'forcefully, proactively and aggressively,' Powell says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:30 IST
Fed will continue to act 'forcefully, proactively and aggressively,' Powell says
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

The Federal Reserve will continue to use all the tools at its disposal until the U.S. economy begins to fully rebound from the harm caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, even as he acknowledged the limits of the central bank's powers.

"Many of the programs we are undertaking to support the flow of credit rely on emergency lending powers ... We will continue to use these powers forcefully, proactively, and aggressively until we are confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery," Powell said in prepared remarks for an online event hosted by the Brookings Institution. Powell said there was every reason to think the economic recovery when it comes, would be "robust," noting that the strength of the economy before the outbreak shut down large parts of the country should support a firm rebound.

Since early March, the U.S. central bank has launched a historic economic rescue plan in a bid to blunt the impact of the virus. Policymakers have slashed interest rates to near zero, resumed large-scale asset purchases and rolled out an array of programs to stabilize financial markets. Powell said the Fed's emergency tools would only be retired once "private markets and institutions are once again able to perform their vital functions" but reiterated that the Fed is lending, not spending institutions.

"The critical task of delivering financial support directly to those most affected falls to elected officials," he said. "There will also be entities of various kinds that need direct fiscal support rather than a loan they would struggle to repay." Congress passed a $2.3 trillion rescue package late last month to deliver cash to households, and grants and loans to businesses. A second wave of help is currently being considered.

Earlier on Thursday, the Fed launched a broad, $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to reduce the economic harm faced by the world's largest economy. The central bank has pledged a "whatever-it-takes" approach to keep credit flowing to businesses and households, with more than 95% of Americans under "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders. The United States has the world's highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks topped 15 million, Labor Department data released on Thursday showed, and Fed policymakers expect a sharp contraction in economic growth for the second quarter. "We are moving with alarming speed from 50-year lows in unemployment to what will likely be very high, although temporary, levels," Powell said. "As a society, we should do everything we can to provide relief to those who are suffering for the public good."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICCR celebrates 70th foundation day

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR celebrated its 70th Foundation Day on Thursday. However, the grand celebrations planned earlier have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrab...

Oil prices soar as OPEC+ prepares to cut supplies

Oil prices jumped on Thursday after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia have a new deal to cut oil output drastically in response to a collapse in global demand from the coronavirus.A worldwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronaviru...

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

The World Food Programme said on Thursday it will halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement from mid-April after donors cut funding over concerns the Houthis are hindering aid deliveries.The fundin...

More aid for small businesses fails in partisan fight in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to pass an additional 250 billion of aid intended to help small businesses cope with the economic toll of the new coronavirus pandemic as Democrats and Republicans blocked each others proposals. Democrats ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020