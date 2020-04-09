Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. urged to go slow on easing coronavirus lockdown, even as jobless claims surge

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:59 IST
U.S. urged to go slow on easing coronavirus lockdown, even as jobless claims surge

The top U.S. infectious disease expert on Thursday warned against reopening the economy too soon after a downward revisions in the coronavirus pandemic's projected death toll, while a third week of massive jobless claims underscored the economic damage caused by social distancing.

While several officials have hailed the apparent success of mitigation efforts in bringing death projections down to 60,000 from more than 100,000, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was important that people continue to stay home to avoid a resurgence in the spread of the disease. "We've got to continue to redouble our efforts at the mitigation of physical separation in order to keep those numbers down and hopefully even get them lower than what you've heard recently," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS "This Morning."

Stay-home orders that have closed non-essential workplaces in 42 states have drastically slowed the once-humming U.S. economy and thrown millions of people out of work. With several state unemployment insurance offices deluged in recent weeks, 6.6 million workers applied for jobless benefits in the week ended April 4, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday. That followed 6.9 million jobless applications the week before, the most since the Great Recession of 2008.

In all, some 16.8 million American workers have applied for jobless benefits in the past three weeks. Fauci, appearing on several morning television programs, affirmed that recent models showing fewer deaths than previously projected were evidence that social distancing and other efforts at keeping people apart were slowing the spread of the virus.

"So I believe we're going to see a downturn in that, and it looks more like the 60,000 than the 100,000-200,000," Fauci said on the NBC "Today" program. A University of Washington model often cited by U.S. and state officials projects that COVID-19, the respiratory ailment caused by coronavirus, will claim 60,415 American lives by Aug. 4, with the peak coming on Easter Sunday this weekend, when it projects that 2,212 will die

By Thursday morning, more than 432,000 U.S. residents had tested positive for the virus, and around 14,800 had died, according to Johns Hopkins University. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday tightened the virus-fighting efforts of his state, which has the second highest number of deaths, by halting all non-essential construction and ordering food and drug stores to limit the number of customers and require them to wear face coverings.

New York state, epicenter of America's coronavirus crisis, set another single-day record of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as veteran doctors and nurses voiced astonishment at the speed with which patients were deteriorating and dying. Patients "look fine, feel fine, then you turn around and they're unresponsive," said Diana Torres, a nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, the center of the nation's worst outbreak.

The number of known coronavirus infections in New York state alone approached 150,000 on Wednesday, even as authorities warned that the official death tally may understate the true number because it omits those who have perished at home. In Maryland, Pleasant View nursing home has become the site of one of the state's worst outbreaks, 40 miles outside the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C.

Retired firefighter Gary Holmberg was only supposed to be there for a little while, recovering from a fall at his assisted living center. But about a month after he arrived, Holmberg, 77, became one of more than a dozen of the nursing home's residents to die of COVID-19. "He had a lot, lot more life left, there's no question," his said his son Rob Holmberg.

Officials have warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, consistent with projections. "We are in the midst of a week of heartache," Vice President Mike Pence said during a White House briefing on Wednesday, but added, "we are beginning to see glimmers of hope."

At the same briefing, President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the U.S. economy with a "big bang" but not before the death toll is on the down slope. Trump did not offer a time frame, but his chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Tuesday a resumption of commerce was possible in four to eight weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some African countries heading for coronavirus peak in weeks -WHO

Some African countries could see a peak in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks and testing should be urgently increased in the region, World Health Organization officials said on Thursday. During the last four days we can see that the num...

Fight against COVID-19 will be long: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned that the fight against COVID-19 will be long and urged the people to remain resolute in their dedication to eradicating the disease. The Speaker, who shared his thoughts at a meeting of the R...

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

Didn't mind dying on the field such was my passion for game: Richards on not wearing helmet

The legendary Viv Richards, one of the greatest batsman to have ever played the game, said such was his passion that he didnt mind dying on the cricket field while representing the West Indies. Known for his aggressive batting, Richards ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020