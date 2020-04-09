Left Menu
Development News Edition

President confident CSIR enable SA to fight against COVID-19

“As a nation, we should be proud that we have an institution like the CSIR which is always trying to be ahead of the curve in terms of bringing solutions for the nation to utilize,” the President said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:15 IST
President confident CSIR enable SA to fight against COVID-19
He made the remarks on Thursday during his visit to the Department of Health (DoH)’s COVID-19 Information Centre, a data centre set up to monitor and track the spread of the COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) technology and data which will enable the country to fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"As a nation, we should be proud that we have an institution like the CSIR which is always trying to be ahead of the curve in terms of bringing solutions for the nation to utilize," the President said.

He made the remarks on Thursday during his visit to the Department of Health (DoH)'s COVID-19 Information Centre, a data centre set up to monitor and track the spread of the COVID-19.

"The CSIR has stepped up to the plate and they are doing this in the most scientific way. They have information about 45 million South Africans, through the Department of Health's National Health Insurance programme. As we are managing the Coronavirus through technology and science, we already have a very good platform and a base.

"They are already linking provinces, districts and all the hospitals, all the beds that are available and hotels that can be used for isolation or quarantine centers. All that is available here and will enable us to fight COVID-19," the President said.

Vodacom is also working with the government to fight against the virus. The company will provide 20 000 healthcare workers with mobile phones that have an app with data from the CSIR.

"The 20 000 phones will come with 500 minutes and five gigs of data for health workers to get information on COVID-19," Vodacom Group chief executive officer (CEO) Shameel Joosub said.

Vodacom also has an e-school platform that is available in all the 11 official languages with all the syllabus from Grade R up to Grade 12. This is available for free.

"We have also launched a virtual doctor platform with Discovery, hopefully, this can take the pressure off the health system," Joosub said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Karnataka Ministers, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and Legisla...

TN reports 96 more COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 834

As many as 96 people in Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19, a majority of them returnees from Tablighi jamat event in Delhi, taking the total cases in the state to 834, a top government official said. There were no deaths since Wednesd...

Mnuchin says U.S. economy could open in May, defying experts

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the American economy could start to reopen for business in May, despite many medical experts saying that closures and social distancing measures will need to stay in place for lon...

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily update

Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursdays daily update, bringing the countrys total toll to 7,978Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020