Attempts to add $250 bln to coronavirus relief loans stall in U.S. Senate

Attempts to add $250 bln to coronavirus relief loans stall in U.S. SenateReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:24 IST
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate entered a standoff on Thursday on extending $250 billion of emergency small business loans, each blocking legislation meant to provide relief to an economy badly wounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans blocked Democrats' bill that would boost the newly created loan program, which is already poised to run out of money, by $250 billion and also provide $250 billion for hospitals and state and local governments. Democrats in turn then blocked the bill supported by Republican President Donald Trump that only injected money into the loans.
Republican Vice President Mike Pence, president of the Senate and also chairman of the White House's coronavirus task force, was scheduled to hold phone calls with senators of each party later on Thursday.
