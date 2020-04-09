Left Menu
Over 400 quarantined at Muzaffarnagar village after woman tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:24 IST
Over 400 people, including Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, were home quarantined after a woman of their area tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Thursday. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the woman tested positive for the infection in Noida after over 400 people, including Takait, attended a post-death ceremony along with her at their village in Muzaffarnagar district.

Ten members of the woman’s were shifted to an isolation facility in the district, he said. Meanwhile, taking precautionary measures, the authorities sealed a Muzaffarnagar village and a locality in Purkazi town after three Tablighi Jamaat members were found infected with the disease there. People have been told to stay indoors. Police have so far registered 435 cases against 2,117 people for the violation of the lockdown orders in the district.

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

