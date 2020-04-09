Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam: One more tests positive for COVID-19, total rises to 29

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:42 IST
Assam: One more tests positive for COVID-19, total rises to 29

Another person tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday here taking the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Assam to 29, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The patient was in contact with a man, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, the minister said.

Both of them are from Dhubri, however, it is not yet confirmed whether the new case had attended the relied patient attended the Jamaat event. Meanwhile, the condition of the 65-year old retired BSF personnel from Hailakandi district, is alarming and he has been shifted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital, Sarma said.

The patient's other "parameters are stable but his oxygen saturation is decreasing and has been shifted to ICU of SMCH for better monitoring", he said. The patient was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Tuesday night and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, with a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

There was no new case reported in the state on Wednesday and 27 of the 29 confirmed cases are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the minister said. Sarma on Thursday visited the people who were stuck along the Assam-West Bengal border at Sriramour as they were in transit the day lockdown was imposed.

"They have completed their 14-day quarantine and we have initiated the process to send them back home after check up. I visited and enquired about their health with my colleagues," the minister said. All people who arrived here from coronavirus affected countries or other states should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in Assam, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the first batch of doctors, nurses and health workers attending to COVID-19 patients and quarantined patients, who completed their first week of duties, have proceeded to the mandatory 14-days of quarantine to designated places, including a five-star hotel, whose expenses will be borne by the state government, the minister added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors in J-K's Bandipora go on strike alleging abuse by Dy Commissioner; resume duties later

Doctors in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora district went on a brief strike on Thursday to protest the alleged misbehaviour of the deputy commissioner, but resumed their duties after the issue was sorted out amicably, officials said. The doctor...

US virus expert Fauci says summer may be on

The US health official leading the governments scientific response to coronavirus made cautiously optimistic noises about the deadly pandemic on Thursday, suggesting Americans may be able to take summer holidays. Anthony Fauci said the Unit...

Country needs to brace for war against COVID and economy front: Nitin Gadkari

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSME held a video conference with the senior officers of the Ministry to review the state of preparedness of the Government machinery in the light of the impact of th...

Jalandhar: 60 booked for obstructing admin from performing last rites of COVID-19 patient

The Punjab Police on Thursday booked 60 people for allegedly obstructing the administration from performing the last rites of a coronavirus patient in a Jalandhar locality, a senior official said. According to a government release, Jalandha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020