COVID-19: 45 suspected patients quarantined in Nashik district

As many as 45 new suspected patients of corornavirus were admitted to various hospitals in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Thursday, officials said. Seven of them were admitted to the District Civil Hospital, three in Nashik Municipal Corporation-run Dr Zakir Husain Hospital and 35 in General Hospital, Malegaon, they said.

Throat swab samples of all these persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, the officials said. So far, seven persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Nashik district, of whom one has died in Malegaon.

Meanwhile, Nashik Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre-Patil issued an order on Wednesday, making it mandatory for citizens to wear face masks while stepping out of their houses. Failure in doing so will attract legal action, it said.

After one COVID-19 patient died in Malegaon on Wednesday, 400 teams have been formed to conduct door-to-door screening of each family in Malegaon taluka, officials said. PTI COR NP NP

