Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian prosecutors probe coronavirus crisis in nursing homes

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:58 IST
Italian prosecutors probe coronavirus crisis in nursing homes

Italian prosecutors are investigating whether malpractice helped spread a coronavirus outbreak in nursing homes in Milan and the surrounding Lombardy region, killing hundreds of people, a judicial source said.

The source said Milan prosecutors were looking at how the epidemic was handled in 13 nursing homes in Italy's financial capital. No individual is currently targeted by the probe, which is looking at alleged crimes including manslaughter and negligence that allowed the virus to spread, the source said. Magistrates in other cities, including Bergamo, were also conducting similar probes, the source added.

Italy has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with 18,279 fatalities recorded as of Thursday. Since mid-March, nursing homes have become a big focus of concern, with unions, health workers and relatives in Lombardy, the worst affected region in Italy, reporting the death of scores of patients who were never tested for the virus. The judicial source said the probe was focusing on a March 8 directive by Lombardy authorities which asked local care homes to take in patients discharged from hospitals in an effort to free up badly needed space in packed wards.

Some doctors and nurses say this helped spread the infection because the care homes lacked adequate protection. Health workers and union officials interviewed by Reuters also said that for many days after the disease was first detected in Italy on Feb. 21, many nursing homes told staff not to wear face masks to avoid scaring patients.

"With all efforts focused on hospital capacity, very little attention was paid to nursing homes which became powder kegs of contagion," said Flavia Albini of the CISL union. Lombardy's top health official, Giulio Gallera, called media allegations that the region had allowed contagion to spread to care homes "journalistic exaggeration."

He said that of the 2,000 people who were transferred from hospitals to other facilities, only 150 had been placed in nursing homes and these had independent wards that kept the patients separate from other guests. "This measure was key to save lives at a time when we couldn't find a corner in emergency rooms to put someone on a stretcher," Gallera told state radio on Thursday.

Walter Bergamaschi, director general of the state-run ATS health agency for the province of Milan, told city councillors on Wednesday that 983 suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and 337 deaths had been recorded in Milan's nursing homes between Feb. 20 and March 31. A survey by the National Health Institute of 577 nursing homes for people with dementia nationwide, or 27 per cent of the total, found that 3,859 patients died between Feb. 1 and April 6, of which only 133 had tested positive and 1,310 had "flu-like symptoms". Nearly half of the deaths, or 1,822, took place in Lombardy. (Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy planning to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 3 -union sources

The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown to contain the countrys COVID-19 outbreak until May 3, two trade union sources told Reuters on Thursday after meeting ministers. The lockdown, closing most Italian businesses and pre...

France reports first decrease in coronavirus intensive care patients

France on Thursday reported its first fall in the number of patients in intensive care suffering from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, with 82 fewer people in intensive care units compared with the day earlierThere are now 7,0...

Delhi: 3 cancer patients admitted at govt hospital test COVID-19 positive

Three cancer patients admitted at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the hospital to 21, an official said on Thursday. The three have been shifted to the Rajiv...

More aid for U.S. small businesses fails in partisan fight in Senate

The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to pass an additional 250 billion of aid intended to help small businesses cope with the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic as Democrats and Republicans blocked each others proposals. Following a sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020