Egypt reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement.

The Arab world's most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 118.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.