Egypt reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:51 IST
Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement.

The Arab world's most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 118.

