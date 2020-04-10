Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three U.S. local govts to adopt coronavirus contact tracing app - MIT

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 05:24 IST
Three U.S. local govts to adopt coronavirus contact tracing app - MIT

Three U.S. local governments plan to sign deals this week to become the first to adopt a location tracking app aimed at preventing new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-led project said Thursday.

An additional 17 state and municipal governments are considering introducing the app in their communities as soon as in the next two weeks, said Ramesh Raskar, an associate professor at MIT, in an email exchange. "These span all over the country, and include some of the largest U.S. cities to more remote vacation communities looking to protect themselves," he said.

Raskar declined to specify the states, counties or cities nearing agreements but said they were expected to advocate for residents to voluntarily download the app, known as Private Kit. He described the expected deals as a "letter of intent" for collaboration, training and support.

Two Massachusetts cities plan to compare the performance of Private Kit with health officials asking patients to recall recent contacts from memory, he said. "There are specific communities where a human-based approach will have benefits and others where the technology enabled platform will provide greater efficiency and accuracy," Raskar said.

Governments worldwide are evaluating Private Kit or similar technologies meant to aid the otherwise labor-intensive process of contact tracing, in which health officials must ask recent contacts of a person who has tested positive for the virus to self-quarantine or get tested. Effective contact tracing will need to be in place before widely lifting stay-at-home orders that have crippled the global economy, health experts have said. European countries have partnered on the Pan-European Privacy Preserving Proximity Tracing initiative, following the successful use of app-based systems in some Asian countries.

But privacy concerns and technical limitations are among several hurdles the app-based systems face among Americans. MIT researchers and their collaborators said Private Kit can log an individual's movements without jeopardizing their privacy. Their system relies on Bluetooth signals dubbed "chirps," which are communicated between phones of Private Kit users.

Healthcare officials would ask users who test positive for the coronavirus to anonymously publicize their phones' recent "chirps." Any Private Kit user whose phone was close enough to infected users to register their phones' chirps would be alerted about their potential coronavirus exposure. Researchers at Stanford University and the University of Southern California are among others developing location tracking apps, and some of the projects are being designed to work with the Private Kit app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms -spokesman

Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on Thursday, more than two weeks after a union official for corrections officers said the former movie producer had tested p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Michigan governor extends state shutdown through AprilMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended through April 30 the stay-at-home order she has in place in the state t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observationPrime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020