Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuadorean prisoners to manufacture coffins as coronavirus creates shortage

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 10-04-2020 06:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 06:03 IST
Ecuadorean prisoners to manufacture coffins as coronavirus creates shortage

Hundreds of prisoners in Ecuador will begin making coffins to help cover a shortage emerging in Guayaquil, the country's largest city and the epicenter of one of the worst outbreaks of the new coronavirus in Latin America. Prisoners in Ambato, a city just south of the capital Quito, will use wood seized by environmental authorities as part of anti-deforestation efforts to make the coffins, which they plan to start delivering next week to southern Guayas province, home to 68% of total cases of the virus and home to Guayaquil. "The Environment Ministry is donating seized wood, which would have gone toward other purposes for a noble cause: Give a wooden coffin to families who have lost a loved one," Environment Minister Juan DeHowitt said in a statement.

The Andean country has confirmed 4,965 cases of the coronavirus, with 272 dead. Another 284 people who have died are suspected to have contracted the disease. The outbreak has prompted a shortage of wooden coffins in Guayaquil, prompting some families to bury their relatives in cardboard boxes donated to cemeteries by private companies. Some families have reported a spike in costs for coffins and funeral services in the city.

President Lenin Moreno has warned that the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Guayas province could rise as high as 3,500. Authorities have created an emergency public cemetery, and Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said on Thursday the government would start regulating the price of funeral services. In the detention center's carpentry shop, prisoners will make the coffins manually using some 734 cubic meters of sawn wood seized during various enforcement operations before the outbreak began.

So far, no coronavirus cases have been reported in the country's prisons, which have a population of some 39,000. Visitation is restricted in order to avoid an outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poor countries could suffer more without action due to COVID-19: WHO chief

With Thursday marking 100 days since the World Health Organization WHO was first notified about what is now officially known as COVID-19, the agencys chief said the virus has already infected more than 1.3 million people worldwide, and with...

High-profile Indian diaspora group raises USD 600K for COVID-19 relief

A high-profile diaspora group of some of the top Indian American corporate executives and leaders have raised USD 600,000 to fight hunger and provide direct relief to vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the United...

High-profile Indian diaspora group raises USD 600K for COVID-19 relief

A high-profile diaspora group of some of the top Indian American corporate executives and leaders have raised USD 600 million to fight hunger and provide direct relief to vulnerable populations affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Un...

South Korean coronavirus patients vote as parliamentary election kicks off

Early voting in South Koreas parliamentary election kicked off on Friday, with coronavirus patients casting ballots at designated stations and candidates adopting new ways of campaigning to limit the risk of contagion.The National Election ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020