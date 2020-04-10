Left Menu
Poland may reach peak of coronavirus infections in coming days -govt spokesman

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:12 IST
Poland may see the peak of infections from the coronavirus in the coming days, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Friday. "It seems that if we will maintain our discipline, there is a chance that this infection rise may reach its maximum in coming days, to gradually slow down later," Muller told public broadcaster TVP Info.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland may see a peak of infections in May or June. Poland reported 5,575 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 174 deaths as of Thursday.

