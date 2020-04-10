Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP hobbled by low ventilator, ICU bed ratio as COVID-19 rages By Anil Dubey

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:19 IST
MP hobbled by low ventilator, ICU bed ratio as COVID-19 rages By Anil Dubey

As Madhya Pradesh battles rising number of COVID-19 cases, burdening its health infrastructure, government data showed the state has just one ventilator for every 75,000 people and one intensive care unit (ICU) bed for every 47,000. However, to the satisfaction of authorities, the availability of hydroxychloroquine, a common anti-malaria drug seen as potential cure for COVID-19, is around 30 tablets per person, according to an analysis of state government data.

Madhya Pradesh has so far registered 426 coronavirus positive cases and 33 fatalities. Indore leads the tally with 235 COVID-19 cases followed by Bhopal, which has 98 patients of the infection which has now spread to 20 districts of the state.

The state, having a population of over 7.5 crore, has a total of 993 ventilators and 1,598 ICU beds in government and private hospitals put together together (as on March 9, 2020), according to the data. Overall, 29,914 beds, including 9,492 in isolation wards, are available in states hospitals, the data said.

If compared to total population, Madhya Pradesh has just one ventilator (whose count now stands at 993) for about every 75,000 people and one ICU bed for every 47,000, it showed. Asked about the low ratio of ventilators and ICU beds vis-a-vis population, Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Sanjay Shukla told PTI that efforts are being made to improve overall medical facilities and procure necessary healthcare equipment in the state.

The state government has placed orders to procure 200 ventilators but as everybody knows that manufacturers of life- saving equipment are overburdened these days so it may take time to receive supply, Shukla said. He said there is no shortage of funds.

Development of healthcare infrastructure needs time. We also need expertise to operate these ventilators. Funds are available.

"We are making all-round efforts to improve medical facilities in the state to deal with the COVID-19 menace, said the Principal Secretary. Shukla said private hospitals are also arranging additional ventilators to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The state has 29,380 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and 1.50 lakh N95 masks, two important protective gears required for healthcare workers who are on the frontline of anti-coronavirus fight, he said. Meanwhile, health commissioner Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has called for a rational use of PPE kits, which healthcare workers and those deployed at quarantine centres, hospitals and laboratories need the most at this crucial time.

On the other hand, the state has about 24.25 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine, the data showed. The drug is used to prevent and treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, among other ailments. It is seen as offering a viable therapeutic solution to coronavirus.

The virus sneaked in Madhya Pradesh on March 20 when four people, including two women with foreign travel history, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jabalpur city. Of them, three have recovered and returned home. Some top officials of the health department, including two IAS officers, who attended meetings chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have also tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal.

In Bhopal, 50 health workers, including doctors, and 12 police personnel have been found to be infected with the viral disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls after Fed bolster lending and coronavirus fears ease

The dollar was on course for a weekly loss on Friday as the U.S. Federal Reserves massive new lending programme for small companies and signs of a slowdown in coronavirus infections reduced safe-haven demand.The pound pulled ahead against t...

US judge rejects transfers, release from virus-hit Chicago jail

A Chicago judge on Thursday rejected a bid by inmates to be released or transferred from a jail housing 4,500 detainees which has emerged as one of the largest coronavirus clusters in the US. Cook County Jail in the USs third-largest city h...

200 Indian American organisations support India's fight against coronavirus

Nearly 200 Indian-American organizations have praised the people of India for showing fortitude, discipline and social consciousness in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world and claimed over 95...

PM to interact with CMs on Saturday; extension of lockdown on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday via video, where a call would be taken on whether the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, ending next week, should be extended. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020