Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIPET donates Rs. 85.50 Lakh to local bodies, governments to fight COVID-19

Apart from this, all the employees of CIPET have together contributed one day’s salary, a sum of 18.25 lakhs rupees to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES)  fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:59 IST
CIPET donates Rs. 85.50 Lakh to local bodies, governments to fight COVID-19
The contribution made by CIPET is to be used to mitigate the plight being faced by the poor, downtrodden and migrated laborers by way of providing food and shelter to them, in the wake of lockdown enforced by Govt. of India to check the spread of COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET), a Govt. of India Institute under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has donated 85.50 Lakhs rupees to various Local bodies, Municipal Corporations and State Governments to support their efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, all the employees of CIPET have together contributed one day's salary, a sum of 18.25 lakhs rupees to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

The contribution made by CIPET is to be used to mitigate the plight being faced by the poor, downtrodden and migrated laborers by way of providing food and shelter to them, in the wake of lockdown enforced by Govt. of India to check the spread of COVID-19.

As a part of the COVID-19 relief initiative, centers of CIPET are also engaged in various welfare activities. CIPET: CSTS, Gwalior has handed over its Skill Training Centre to District Magistrate / Collector and created a 72-bed quarantine centre by attaching the staff and officers of CIPET on 24 / 7 duty to provide support services to the paramedical team.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated: MHA to states.

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated MHA to states....

Southeast Asian ministers endorse plans for pandemic fund

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed the setting up of a regional fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed a planned video summit of their leaders with counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea. The Departme...

R'than: Sri Ganganagar administration bans taking selfies during food distribution to poor

The administration in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar on Thursday imposed a ban on taking pictures and recording videos during distribution of essentials to the needy as it poses threat of spreading COVID-19, an official said. The order was issue...

COVID-19: India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official.

COVID-19 India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020