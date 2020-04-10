CIPET donates Rs. 85.50 Lakh to local bodies, governments to fight COVID-19

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET), a Govt. of India Institute under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has donated 85.50 Lakhs rupees to various Local bodies, Municipal Corporations and State Governments to support their efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, all the employees of CIPET have together contributed one day's salary, a sum of 18.25 lakhs rupees to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

The contribution made by CIPET is to be used to mitigate the plight being faced by the poor, downtrodden and migrated laborers by way of providing food and shelter to them, in the wake of lockdown enforced by Govt. of India to check the spread of COVID-19.

As a part of the COVID-19 relief initiative, centers of CIPET are also engaged in various welfare activities. CIPET: CSTS, Gwalior has handed over its Skill Training Centre to District Magistrate / Collector and created a 72-bed quarantine centre by attaching the staff and officers of CIPET on 24 / 7 duty to provide support services to the paramedical team.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.