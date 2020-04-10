Left Menu
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll increase eases again

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:10 IST
The number of people dying of coronavirus in Spain each day fell again on Friday as the country registered 605 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The overall death toll rose to 15,843 on Friday from 15,238 the previous day, it said in a statement. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 157,022 on Friday from 152,446 on Thursday.

