Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Romanian FA to ask government to allow clubs to resume training

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:41 IST
Soccer-Romanian FA to ask government to allow clubs to resume training

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) will ask the government to let soccer clubs resume training during the state of emergency to allow the league to re-start on May 27, its president Razvan Burleanu said on Friday. Romania has been under a state of emergency to help halt the spread of the coronavirus since March 16, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said he will issue a decree next week extending the measure until May 16.

Burleanu said the FRF is looking at three scenarios for the league re-start with May 27, June 3 and June 13 being discussed as resumption dates. "If we start on May 27, we will finish the domestic competitions on June 28," he told Pro X, adding that the FRF would not support cancellation of the season.

"The winner in football must be determined on the field," Burleanu said. He said the a league resumption in May could help Romanian clubs deal with the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The impact of this crisis may be beyond the worst nightmare," Burleanu said. "Football will change, there'll be a complete reconstruction. Football will be totally different. "I'm afraid that if we do not resume the championship at the latest in May, we will no longer find 14-16 professional clubs in the first two leagues."

Soccer in Romania has been suspended for almost a month. Romania has had over 5,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 257 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China imposes more checks on mask exports to ensure quality control

China tightened restrictions on exports of masks and other personal protective equipment PPE on Friday, calling for shipments of the items to be subjected to a mandatory customs inspection, with immediate effect. The new rules mark the late...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.56 million globally and the death toll rose above 95,000, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive gra...

Philippines stops health workers going abroad to fight coronavirus

The Philippines has stopped doctors, nurses, medics and other healthcare workers from going abroad while it needs their skills to meet the threat of the coronavirus spreading at home, a foreign affairs official said. The Philippine Overseas...

MHA directs to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 lockdown

In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April 2020, Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has directed all StatesUTs to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID19 and not allow any socialreligious gatheringprocessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020