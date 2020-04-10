Soccer-Romanian FA to ask government to allow clubs to resume training

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) will ask the government to let soccer clubs resume training during the state of emergency to allow the league to re-start on May 27, its president Razvan Burleanu said on Friday. Romania has been under a state of emergency to help halt the spread of the coronavirus since March 16, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said he will issue a decree next week extending the measure until May 16.

Burleanu said the FRF is looking at three scenarios for the league re-start with May 27, June 3 and June 13 being discussed as resumption dates. "If we start on May 27, we will finish the domestic competitions on June 28," he told Pro X, adding that the FRF would not support cancellation of the season.

"The winner in football must be determined on the field," Burleanu said. He said the a league resumption in May could help Romanian clubs deal with the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The impact of this crisis may be beyond the worst nightmare," Burleanu said. "Football will change, there'll be a complete reconstruction. Football will be totally different. "I'm afraid that if we do not resume the championship at the latest in May, we will no longer find 14-16 professional clubs in the first two leagues."

Soccer in Romania has been suspended for almost a month. Romania has had over 5,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 257 deaths.

