Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB and partners set to host online ideathon for solutions to COVID-19

The 72-hour competition is a global hackathon – or “ideathon” – to develop effective solutions to the coronavirus pandemic. 

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:59 IST
AfDB and partners set to host online ideathon for solutions to COVID-19
The Challenge is open to entrepreneurs, companies, civil society organizations and governments with bankable solutions or ventures to address the pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The African Development Bank and partners are set to host an online #AfricaVsVirus Challenge from 16 to 19 April 2020. The 72-hour competition is a global hackathon – or "ideathon" – to develop effective solutions to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Challenge is open to entrepreneurs, companies, civil society organizations and governments with bankable solutions or ventures to address the pandemic. The top pitches will be eligible to win thousands of dollars' worth of financial, technical and skills-learning support to advance their implementation. Details on competition qualifications and methods of participation can be found here: www.africavsvirus.com.

"COVID-19's impact on the global economy is pushing millions of people, especially women and young people, into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty. Part of our response is the #AfricaVsVirus Challenge," said Tapera Muzira, Coordinator of the African Development Bank's Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy. "This online Challenge will channel youth creativity and innovation to real-life solutions that mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on health, the economy, SMEs and jobs," he added.

The #AfricaVsVirus Challenge opens on Thursday, 16 April at 6:30 pm CET and runs non-stop through to Sunday, 19 April at 6:30 pm CET. Entrants can choose to submit ideas under one of the following sectors: public health and epidemiology; vulnerable populations; businesses and economy; community; education; entertainment; government support; environment and energy; and food security. Alternatively, they may choose their own theme.

An expert panel will select the twenty best solutions submitted, and these finalists will be invited to take part in a one-month educational program by Seedstars. The top three winning ideas will receive up to $50,000 worth of in-kind prizes.

#AfricaVsVirus Challenge is part of the Bank's strategy to support young African entrepreneurs – especially young women entrepreneurs – and their SMEs and startups by providing an enabling environment to innovate appropriate solutions to the COVID-19 crisis. The Bank's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab, working closely with the Youth Entrepreneurship & Innovation Multi-Donor Trust Fund is hosting the ideathon, with partners Seedstars, digital agency WAAT and development consultants Luvent Consulting.

The rollout of the Challenge follows the African Development Bank's launch on 8 April of a $10 billion COVID-19 response facility, and the sale of a record $3 billion debt issue last month to raise financing to help African countries confront the pandemic, which is already wreaking havoc on their economies.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China imposes more checks on mask exports to ensure quality control

China tightened restrictions on exports of masks and other personal protective equipment PPE on Friday, calling for shipments of the items to be subjected to a mandatory customs inspection, with immediate effect. The new rules mark the late...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.56 million globally and the death toll rose above 95,000, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive gra...

Philippines stops health workers going abroad to fight coronavirus

The Philippines has stopped doctors, nurses, medics and other healthcare workers from going abroad while it needs their skills to meet the threat of the coronavirus spreading at home, a foreign affairs official said. The Philippine Overseas...

MHA directs to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 lockdown

In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April 2020, Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has directed all StatesUTs to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID19 and not allow any socialreligious gatheringprocessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020