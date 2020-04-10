Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drivers to Switzerland's scenic south stopped by police in virus crackdown

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:09 IST
Drivers to Switzerland's scenic south stopped by police in virus crackdown

A road under the Alps to the sunny south of Switzerland normally jammed with holiday-makers was deserted on Friday as police warned drivers against travelling to the region worst hit by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Officers stopped all vehicles heading towards the Gotthard Tunnel after the government appealed for people not to travel over the Easter weekend to stem transmissions of COVID-19, the highly contagious lung disease caused by the virus. Ticino, bordering Italy, is beloved by the Swiss for its lakes and Mediterranean climate, with many having second homes in the southern canton. But Ticino has been hard hit by the outbreak, suffering 18% of the country's COVID-19 deaths, and its businesses, restaurants, bars and hotels have closed.

Although the Gotthard tunnel has not been closed and driving to Ticino is not illegal, every car heading there has been stopped, with officers from the cantons of Uri and Ticino speaking to the occupants. All have been handed notices saying: "It is not the right time to visit Ticino," and "You are a burden for the infrastructure and are endangering yourself and others including health workers."

Normally 18,000 cars per day travel south on the motorway, causing tailbacks of up to 15 kilometres. This has been reduced to a trickle, police said, with the number of drivers down by 90%. "We are very pleased with the operation so far," said Reto Pfister, commander of Uri Police, told Reuters. "The main success has been people not deciding to travel at all.

"Around 98% of the people travelling south have a good reason to go to Ticino - because they live there or have family there or very important business. Only a very few people are traveling south for holidays in Ticino or to have fun." Around 300 cars were stopped on Friday, with police telling the occupants about the dangers of going to Ticino and how going there made it harder to contain the virus, Pfister said.

"Everyone understands why we are stopping them," said Pfister. "One car even decided to turn around and go back after we spoke to them today so the message is getting through." Police will publish details on Monday on how many cars they stopped during the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway could cut oil output if OPEC+ deal is implemented -oil ministry

Norway, Western Europes largest oil producer, said on Friday it may cut its crude output if the deal negotiated by the so-called OPEC nations is carried out as planned.Norways Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru is taking part in Frid...

South Korea virus patients vote early under quarantine

More than 450 South Koreans quarantined at special facilities for coronavirus patients started casting their ballots Friday, as the country kicked off early voting for next weeks general election. South Korea is among the first countries to...

Yanomami indigenous youth with coronavirus dies in Brazil

A Yanomami youth has died after testing positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Friday, raising fears that the epidemic will spread among the largest indigenous tribe in northern Brazil.Alvanei Xirixan, 15, died on Thursday night...

CM brainstorms with experts, panel favours 14 more days lockdown in TN

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI A 19 member expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to advise it of steps to tackle the COVID-19 crisis on Friday recommended to Chief Minister K Palaniswami that the lockdown be extended by two weeks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020