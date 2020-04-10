Left Menu
`Cured' of COVID-19, Italian tourist dies of heart attack

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:29 IST
An Italian woman admitted at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon after testing coronavirus positive died due to a heart attack, a state health department official said on Friday. The 78-year-old woman was stated to have recovered from COVID-19, testing negative after over a month at the hospital.

But she died on Thursday due to a heart attack, an official said. “This is the preliminary information we received from the hospital. Full details regarding the Italian tourist's death are still awaited,” Gurgaon's Chief Medical Officer J S Punia said over the phone.

The patient was part of a group of 14 Italian tourists who had tested COVID-19 positive and were admitted at the Gurgaon hospital. All others were later discharged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

