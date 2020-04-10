Left Menu
Development News Edition

10-month-old baby dies at quarantine centre in UP

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:38 IST
10-month-old baby dies at quarantine centre in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A 10-month-old baby girl died on Friday at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in Uska Bazar area of neighbouring Siddharthnagar district, a senior official said.  The toddler was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance but doctors declared her brought dead, he said

The family had come from outside and were instructed to stay at a primary school at Chaurasi village that was functioning as a quarantine centre, DM, Siddharthnagar, Deepak Meena said. "The baby's father told me that on Thursday evening the girl was restless and showed symptoms like those of measles. In the morning they called an ambulance and rushed the baby to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," he said. "They were staying at the school for the last 13 days and today was their last day as they showed no sign of COVID-19. The family performed the baby's burial in the village. I went to the village and met the family," the DM said

The baby's parents had come from Mumbai and were at the quarantine centre since March 29. PTI COR SAB  RDMRDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-USA Swimming reschedules Olympic team trials

USA Swimming said on Friday it had rescheduled its Olympic trials to June 13-20, 2021 and that they would remain in Omaha, Nebraska. The rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year due to the novel coronavirus out...

Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison

Dozens of inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured, a prison official said Friday. The disturbance began abou...

160 govt employees, including peon, donate month's salary to Haryana COVID-19 fund

A peon from Ambala, teacher from Gurgaon, police constable and a nurse are among the 160 government employees who have donated their months salary to the Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund. Naresh from Ambala, a c employee, said his family encour...

Lockdown: Delhi govt releases financial aid for over 7,000 construction workers

The Delhi government on Friday said 7,242 more construction workers in the city have received financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each in view of the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. In the first phase, the government had provide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020