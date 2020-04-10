Soccer-Celtic staff take voluntary pay cut during coronavirus crisis

Celtic manager Neil Lennon, his staff and club executives have volunteered to take a "significant reduction" in their salaries for three months while the club negotiates the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish club said on Friday.

The Scottish season was halted on March 13 and is suspended until at least June 10, with clubs losing out on matchday revenue as a result of the outbreak. The Scottish Premiership leaders said the measures agreed upon will apply from April to June, after which the situation will be reviewed.

"I'm extremely appreciative of the willingness of everyone concerned to recognise the practical difficulties which this awful crisis has created," Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said in a statement http://www.celticfc.net/news/17911. "Celtic are in a strong financial position but we are not immune to this unique set of circumstances."

The Glasgow club were top of the standings with 80 points, 13 points ahead of arch-rivals Rangers, when the league was suspended. All Scotland's 42 professional clubs will vote later on Friday on a proposal to end the Championship, League One and League Two immediately and do the same with the Premiership if and when it becomes clear the season cannot be completed.

However, the Premiership will not be called off until April 23, the earliest date European soccer governing body UEFA would accept the abandonment of top divisions to avoid the possibility of being barred from European competitions.

