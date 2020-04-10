Left Menu
44 new coronavirus patients found in MP, count 470, one death

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:07 IST
With 44 persons testing positive on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 470, while one more person succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 37,health officials said. Twenty-one new cases were reported in Bhopal, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 119, they said.

Indore has reported the highest 249 cases in the state with 14 new cases being reported on Friday, they added. A 65-year-old ayurvedic doctor died in Indore due to coronavirus infection on Friday.

Two doctors have thus died due to coronavirus in Indore in the last 48 hours. Three others, aged 52, 65 and 70, respectively, who had died in the last two days, were confirmed to have had the infection as reports came on Friday morning, officials said.

The death toll in the state stands at 37, including 27 deaths reported in Indore alone. Five persons have died in Ujjain, two in Khargone, one each in Bhopal, Chhindwara and Dewas.

With a case coming to light in Sagar district for the first time, the virus has now spread in 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur nine, Ujjain 16, Khargone 14, Barwani 14, Gwalior six, Hoshangabad six, Khandwa five, Dewas three, Vidisha four, Chhindwara and Shivpuri two each and Betul, Sheopur, Shajapur, Raisen, Dhar and Sagar one each.

One patient hails from another state. So far, 37 persons have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery from COVID-19, the officials said.

Among 390 active cases, the condition of 370 patients was stable, while eight were said to be in a serious condition..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

