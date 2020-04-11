Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, death toll tops 1,000

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 01:12 IST
Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities will be locked down for two days from midnight to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry said on Friday, as the country's death toll from the epidemic rose above 1,000.

The move, which covers 31 provinces, scales up exiting curbs under which people under the age of 20 and senior citizens have been told to stay at home. Ankara has also halted all international flights, restricted domestic travel, closed schools, bars and cafes and suspended mass prayers. But people have still be going to work to sustain economic activity.

The Ministry said the new curbs, full details were not immediately available, would remain in force until midnight on Sunday. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 4,747 and 98 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,006, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier.

He urged people to resist the temptation to leave their homes during the weekend as the weather warms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi, Russia press on with oil cut deal at G20 talks, U.S. offers help

Top oil nations pushed to finalize a deal on sweeping oil cuts at G20 talks on Friday to lift prices slammed by the coronavirus crisis with Russia and Saudi Arabia taking the lions share and the United States showing unusual willingness to ...

Uruguay to repatriate Australians and New Zealanders from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

Uruguay on Saturday will repatriate 112 Australians and New Zealanders from a cruise ship that has been stranded in the La Plata River near capital Montevideo since March 27, the government of the small South American country said. The oper...

Moscow stretched 'to limit' by epidemic, tightens restrictions

The mayor of Russias capital on Friday said the acceleration of coronavirus infections calls for tighter restrictions, as clinics in Moscow were approaching their limits. The capital has been under lockdown since March 30 but is struggling ...

U.S. Treasury followed proper procedures in rejecting Trump tax return request -inspector general

The U.S. Treasury Department followed proper procedures in denying the U.S. House of Representatives access to President Donald Trumps tax returns, the inspector generals office said in a letter released on Friday. House Ways and Means Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020