Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rouhani urges Iranians to respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 14:11 IST
Rouhani urges Iranians to respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols to guard against the new coronavirus as "low-risk" economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.

So-called low-risk businesses will resume across the country from Saturday with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will restart from April 18. Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the highly infectious COVID-19 respiratory disease. "Easing restrictions does not mean ignoring health protocols ... social distancing and other health protocols should be respected seriously by people," Rouhani was quoted as saying.

The Islamic Republic has been struggling to curb the spread of the infection but the government is also concerned that measures to limit public life to contain the virus could wreck an already sanctions-battered economy. Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabeie said "in case of long-term shutdown, some 4 million people could be out of work", IRNA reported.

"Four million non-state employees face stoppage or reduction in activities, reduction of salaries and expulsion." Health authorities have repeatedly complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home, warning about a second wave of the outbreak in Iran where death toll had reached 4232 with 68,192 infected cases. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Death casts dark shadow over Spanish town

After burying five elderly people in one morning, the local priest can finally remove his gloves, a job all too familiar in this central Spanish town blighted by death. These days, they no longer publish death notices in Tomelloso, a town o...

People violate social distancing norms in Bihar's Digha vegetable market

People were seen crowding in a vegetable market in Digha area in Patna on Saturday in complete violation of the social distancing norms advised by the government amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The governments of various states ac...

Rouhani urges Iranians to respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols as low-risk economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.So-called low-risk businesses will resume across the country fro...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 1.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 102,151 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020