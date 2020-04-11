Kothagudem DSP who tested positive for COVID-19 discharged due to confusion in names, taken back to hospital

The Kothagudem DSP who tested positive for coronavirus was discharged from hospital instead of another person due to a confusion in names. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Dr. MV Reddy, Collector, Bhadradri Kothagudem said, "A few days ago Kothagudem DSP tested COVID-19 positive, he got infected through his son, who returned from the UK last month."

On Thursday evening the DSP was discharged by the medical authorities from the Government General and Chest Hospital, Hyderabad and he reached his residence in Kothagudem. On Friday morning, he was taken back to the state-run hospital by the medical authorities after they realised that they had discharged the DSP instead of another person due to confusion in their names.

The DSP is right now in a state hospital in Hyderabad and his samples have been collected again for testing. (ANI)