With 7 more COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally reaches 214

Seven more people have tested positive for coronavirus taking the tally to 214 in the state. "Coronavirus cases rise to 214 in Karnataka, with seven more people testing positive between 5 PM Friday and 12 PM Saturday," said the Karnataka health department.

According to the health department, all these seven people have a history of contact with COVID-19 patients. Five of them are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru. "Out of the total cases in the state, six people have died while 37 others were cured or discharged," added the state health department. (ANI)

