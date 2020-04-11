Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 831

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:55 IST
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 831
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 831, the country's public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 805 people on Friday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 24,900 from 24,308 on Friday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Medicine cartons reach at various railway stations: East Coast Railway

East Coast Railway on Saturday said that medicine cartons have been received at various stations including Palasa, Brahmapur, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Rayagada Stations today, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. These medicines have b...

Policeman attacked for stopping Friday prayers in mosque in Nepal

A group of Muslim youths in Nepal allegedly manhandled a police officer after he tried to stop Friday prayers in a mosque in southern Nepal in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Violating the three-week-long nationwide lo...

With 17 new infections, total COVID-19 cases reach 224 in J-K

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 224, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 17 new cases, five have been reported from Jammu Divisi...

'That Forgotten Match': When Azhar hit 62-ball hundred in an ODI vs NZ 31 years back

Out of my 30 International hundreds, I can hardly remember 10-12 but the whirlwind knock against New Zealand is still fresh in my mind even after 31 years, Mohammed Azharuddin said about the day when everything clicked for him. It was in De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020