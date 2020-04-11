Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 831

Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 831Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:55 IST
The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 831, the country's public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 805 people on Friday.
The number of positive tests also increased to 24,900 from 24,308 on Friday, it said.
