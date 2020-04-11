Left Menu
COVID-19: Hundreds of health workers in Australia to undertake vaccine trial

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:02 IST
Hundreds of health workers in the state of South Australia will undergo a clinical trial to test whether an established tuberculosis vaccine can be used to reduce the severity of the novel coronavirus symptoms by providing a boost to the immune system. According to the ABC science news, the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) has been researching the effects of the vaccine known as the Bacille Calmette-Guerin vaccine (BCG), for some time.

Almost 250 health workers will be given the vaccine and 250 others will be given a placebo. Researchers will study if an established tuberculosis vaccine could provide an immune system boost to reduce the prevalence or severity of COVID-19 symptoms, it said.

SAHMRI Executive Director Steven Wesselingh, on Saturday, said while the vaccine was designed to protect against tuberculosis and also used as a common treatment for bladder cancer patients, it had also helped boost immunity against other infections. "Trial participants, who will be randomly allocated to either receive the vaccine or be in a control group, will be monitored for symptoms and receive testing where indicated," he said.

"The trial will provide key evidence that could prove invaluable in both the current fight against COVID-19 and future novel viral outbreaks," he said. Wesselingh said the BCG vaccine could also boost human "front line" immunity, which trains the immune system to respond to germs with "greater intensity".

The state government has injected 200,000 Australian dollars (USD 126,977) for the clinical trial and SAHMRI along with Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) has partnered together to roll out the trial with the support of the World Health Organisation. "It is very exciting that this existing vaccine could make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of our hospital staff on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19," state Health Minister Stephen Wade said.

"The nature of their work means healthcare workers are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, so it is important that they are first to be able to access this potentially protective intervention," Wade said. Meanwhile, Australia's number of fatalities from COVID-19 rose to 56 after an octogenarian died in the state of Victoria on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 6,298.

