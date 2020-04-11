Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UK Oppn joins calls for probe into higher ethnic minority deaths

PTI | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:57 IST
COVID-19: UK Oppn joins calls for probe into higher ethnic minority deaths

The UK's Opposition Labour Party on Saturday joined calls alongside Indian-origin doctors for a probe into the “disproportionate” number of black and minority ethnic (BAME) medics dying from the novel coronavirus in the country. The move comes as UK health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that 19 National Health Service (NHS) workers have died with coronavirus since the outbreak began, around 10 of whom were of BAME backgrounds including Indian-origin doctors.

“The disproportionate number of BAME doctors who have died from coronavirus is deeply disturbing,” said Marsha de Cordova, Labour’s Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary. “It reflects the shocking underlying inequalities facing BAME communities as a whole - who are disproportionately represented in the numbers of people getting the virus. The government must urgently investigate why BAME communities are more vulnerable to this virus,” she said.

The shadow minister’s intervention came as the British Medical Association (BMA) doctors' union and the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) also called for similar in-depth research and investigation. “We have heard the virus does not discriminate between individuals but there’s no doubt there appears to be a manifest disproportionate severity of infection in BAME people and doctors.

This has to be addressed - the government must act now,” said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA Council Chair, alongside a wider plea for better access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for medics working on the frontlines of the pandemic in NHS hospitals. While it remains unclear whether the lack of PPE is directly linked to the recorded deaths of doctors in the UK so far, the BMA council chief urged action on assessing the factors behind the large numbers of BAME doctors and nurses among the victims of the deadly virus.

It comes days after BAPIO wrote to the Chief Medical Officer of England, Professor Chris Whitty, and Medical Director of NHS England Stephen Powis requesting all the official data available on COVID-19 hospital admissions for an in-depth research into the greater susceptibility of BAME and Indian-origin patients developing more severe symptoms of coronavirus and dying of COVID-19. BAPIO said: “We need a better understanding of the issues of BAME mortality in the context of the general population, particularly if it helps us manage sick and vulnerable groups, and so that we can be accurate in our messaging.

“We are therefore asking that the data for COVID-19 cases, and most certainly those who have died as a result of the illness, incorporates ethnicity and profession, as well as the usual demographic data.” Indian-origin cardiac surgeon from Wales, 58-year-old Jitendra Kumar Rathod, originally from Gujarat, and Birmingham-based Hamza Pacheeri, 80, from Kerala are among the Indian-origin doctors who have died of coroavirus. Indian-origin doctors make up a major chunk of the NHS workforce in the UK and BAPIO, their representative group, is urging the authorities to deploy senior and retired medics away from frontline duties until more evidence can be collated on the ethnic variables for COVID-19.

The UK's Department of Health has said it is working to protect all communities and has repeatedly pledged a boost to PPE supplies for NHS medical staff..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Nalco to fund 200-bedded Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

State-run miner Nalco will fund an exclusive 200-bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients in Odisha, the company said on Saturday. Showing commitment and solidarity with the home state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, National Aluminium...

Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth death

Singapores health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also re...

BSF extends helping hand to villagers of border areas

The Border Security Force BSF has been extending help to the needy villagers in border areas during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The BSFs Guwahati Frontier distributed grocery...

New York City public schools to remain closed for rest of school year - mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020