Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congressional Republicans demand quick action on new coronavirus business relief

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:34 IST
Congressional Republicans demand quick action on new coronavirus business relief

The two top Republicans in the U.S. Congress vowed on Saturday to oppose Democrats' demands to boost a proposed $250 billion bill to aid small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic by adding money for hospitals and state and local governments. The statement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy came a day after the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin planned to hold bipartisan talks on the bill next week.

"American workers are in crisis," McConnell and McCarthy said in their statement. "This will not be Congress's last word on COVID-19, but this crucial program needs funding now. American workers cannot be used as political hostages." Congress and the White House are scrambling to stem the economic fallout of the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 18,000 Americans, closed schools, business and most public activities and thrown millions out of work.

Senate Republicans on Thursday failed to ram through a $250 billion increase in loans for small businesses suffering due to the outbreak. Democrats support the $250 billion in new funding but want to set aside some of the lending for community and minority-owned banks. The $250 billion in small-business loans, which could turn into government-paid grants if certain terms are met, would be in addition to $349 billion already allocated by Congress in a $2.3 trillion relief measure passed last month.

In addition to the small business funding, Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are pressing for another funding stream of more than $250 billion that would aid hospitals, state and local governments, along with expanded food aid for the poor. Republicans are against the second batch of funding, calling it premature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth death

Singapores health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also re...

Nalco to fund 200-bedded Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

State-run miner Nalco will fund an exclusive 200-bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients in Odisha, the company said on Saturday. Showing commitment and solidarity with the home state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, National Aluminium...

BSF extends helping hand to villagers of border areas

The Border Security Force BSF has been extending help to the needy villagers in border areas during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The BSFs Guwahati Frontier distributed grocery...

New York City public schools to remain closed for rest of school year - mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020