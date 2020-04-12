Guatemala registers 16 new coronavirus cases, infections rise to 153 - president

Guatemala registers 16 new coronavirus cases, infections rise to 153 - presidentReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-04-2020 07:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 07:28 IST
Guatemala reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the Central American nation's total to 153 cases, President Alejandro Giammattei said.
Three people have died from coronavirus infections in Guatemala so far, officials say.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alejandro Giammattei
- Guatemala
- Central American