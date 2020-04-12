Left Menu
No masks, gloves, PPE kits: Health workers putting lives at risk in Himachal Pradesh

The health workers at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex situated in Rampur are putting their lives at great risk as they are forced to reuse the masks and gloves while treating COVID-19 patients due to the acute shortage of PPE kits.

ANI | Rampur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The health workers at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex situated in Rampur are putting their lives at great risk as they are forced to reuse the masks and gloves while treating COVID-19 patients due to the acute shortage of PPE kits. Not only that, due to paucity of funds, the staff of the hospitals including the security guards, nurses etc are also being charged for the transport facility.

"We do not have gloves and masks to protect ourselves. All of us just have a pair of gloves and a mask, which we are using from the past one month. No arrangements have been put in place for providing us protective gear," said Devika Devi, sanitation worker while speaking to ANI. "Already we were facing trouble in commuting. Now, they have provided a cab for which they are charging Rs 450 every month from us," told Divya, nurse at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex.

Farmer leader Prem Chauhan said, " It is unfortunate that the sanitation workers, security staff, technicians are not getting the protective gear which is essential to combat COVID-19. They are also been charged for commuting to hospital." Narendra Chouhan, SDM Rampur also spoke to ANI on the same and said, "The hospital had sought permission only for one car. A vehicle belonging to Rogi Kalyan Samiti has been provided to them for the staff. We will try to charge as less as we can."

"Efforts are on to provide them with masks and gloves too," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

