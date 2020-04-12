Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers returning home could spread coronavirus in sub-continent: World Bank

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:56 IST
Migrant workers returning home could spread coronavirus in sub-continent: World Bank
File photo Image Credit: "People are at the centre of this project, which aims to bring better healthcare services, particularly to the poor and the vulnerable," said Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Sri Lanka and the Maldives. (Wikipedia)

The World Bank on Sunday said migrant workers returning home could become vectors carrying the coronavirus to unaffected states and villages and those preliminary findings indicated in India many outmigration areas are likely to have COVID-19 cases. In its biannual regional report, the World Bank said South Asia is one of the highest population density areas in the world, particularly urban areas, and that preventing domestic coronavirus transmission is an enormous challenge in the region.

"This makes contagion easier, especially among the most vulnerable people: slum dwellers and migrant workers," it said. In India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, the time between the announcement of the suspension of inland passenger transport and its enforcement was less than a day, which gave way to chaos as migrants scrambled to get back to their provinces, exacerbating the crowding and making enforcement of social distancing impossible.

"The flow of migrant workers could easily become vectors carrying the coronavirus back to other states and villages," said the World Bank in its "South Asia Economic Update: Impact of COVID-19" report released Sunday. One minor advantage of South Asia is that the population over 65 years of age is lower than in the US and China, which could also limit the death rates, the report stated.

However, household sizes are large. As in other countries, the inadequate availability of medical equipment (such as sanitizers, masks, and ventilators), and a scarcity of mostly imported medical products led countries to stock domestic supplies. The Bank said that lockdown policies have affected hundreds of millions of migrants across the subcontinent many of whom are day laborers and no longer have work in urban centers, leading to mass migrations, often by foot, back to their rural homes.

Migrants face a stark choice between potentially starving in urban centers without work or long and potentially fatal journeys over hundreds of miles to their home districts, it said. "Preliminary findings indicate that in India, high-outmigration areas are more likely to have COVID-19 cases," the World Bank said as it urged the government to direct early resources to high-risk areas as defined by high-migration corridors, including medical equipment and staff"Use available big data and digital data to analyze patterns of reverse migration and movement around the country, to more precisely identify potential hot-spots," it said and called for establishing social safety nets to help limit reverse migration "If not possible to prevent reverse migration to rural districts via urban-centered social protection programs, governments should consider immediate assistance to migrants to limit suffering and loss of life during the strenuous long-distance journeys, by providing information and food and water to journeying migrants," the World Bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan records 51 more cases of coronavirus

Jaipur, Apr 12 PTI&#160;Rajasthan recorded 51 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the states tally to 751, an official said. The virus has so far claimed nine lives in the state.&#160; As many as 51 new cases have come up today in ...

Coronavirus will dominate agenda of Germany's EU presidency -minister

The coronavirus outbreak will dominate the agenda of the European Union when Germany takes over the rotating council presidency in the second half of this year, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote in an opinion article. Maas has been o...

Mother-daughter duo drown in J-K's Doda

A mother-daughter duo drowned in a fast flowing stream in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district, police said on Sunday. Zarina 17 accidentally fell into the stream while crossing it at Chilli-Pingal village. Her mother Sam...

After 6 years, gold ETFs witness inflows in 2019-20 amid virus volatility

Investors infused over Rs 1,600 crore in gold exchange-traded funds ETFs in 2019-20, after pulling out money for the last six financial years, as the coronavirus outbreak spurred safe-haven buying. Given the threat posed by the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020