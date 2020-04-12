COVID-19: Total cases in Bhopal reach 135, 2 deaths so far

Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:48 IST
Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, while one died of the infection, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 135 and the deaths to two, Madhya Pradesh health officials said. The new cases are of two men and a woman, while the report of a 80-year-old man who died earlier returned positive for the infection on Saturday night, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Prabhakar Tiwari.

"The men are 61 and 53 years old while the woman is 49. Their reports were received on Sunday morning. The number of COVID-19 cases in Bhopal is now 135. This includes two deaths," he said. "The 80-year-old man who died earlier was suffering from asthma. His samples were collected after his death at Hamidia Hospital and they tested positive on Saturday," he added.

