Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh announces coronavirus farm relief package, India seen extending lockdown

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:30 IST
Bangladesh announces coronavirus farm relief package, India seen extending lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Sunday announced a relief package worth about $1.7 billion to help farmers struggling because of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, with neighboring India expected to further extend its nationwide lockdown.

Bangladesh has extended its lockdown by 11 days to April 25, a move that could exacerbate the difficulties faced by the country's hundreds of thousands of rice, fish, dairy, poultry and vegetable farmers. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the relief package, which includes $590 million for cheap farm loans and $1.1 billion for fertilizer subsidies, is designed to help farmers who are struggling to sell their produce during the lockdown.

"Disasters come. We'll have to face it boldly," Hasina said. "We want to make sure that our farming sector continues its smooth production." The number of coronavirus cases in the South Asia region crossed 14,500 on Sunday. India, with 8,356 cases and 273 deaths, was the worst hit.

Concerns are rising that India's financial hub Mumbai, which accounts for around 1,250 cases, was becoming a hotspot for the coronavirus. Local authorities there are also battling the infection's rapid spread through its densely populated slum areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend India's 21-day lockdown due to end Tuesday, according to a state chief minister with knowledge of discussions among top officials, but the federal government has yet to make an announcement.

States such as Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, and at least three others have already independently said they will extend lockdowns to the end of April. In Pakistan, authorities expressed alarm at a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases in Karachi, the country's largest city. The provincial government there has decided to seal 11 densely populated neighborhoods in Karachi, officials said.

Officials government figures on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia are as follows: * India has 8,356 confirmed cases, including 273 deaths

* Pakistan has 5,038 cases, including 86 deaths * Afghanistan has 607 cases, including 19 deaths

* Sri Lanka has 198 cases, including 7 deaths * Bangladesh has 621 cases, including 34 deaths

* the Maldives has 20 cases and no deaths * Nepal has 12 cases and no deaths

* Bhutan has five cases and no deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Indore's 3-month-old COVID-19 patient recovering fast

A three-month-old girl who got the coronavirus infection from kin including her 12-year-old brother and is Indores youngest COVID-9 patient is recovering fast, doctors treating her said on Sunday. Her mother, incidentally, tested negative f...

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss dies at 90

Former Formula 1 legendary driver Stirling Moss died at the age of 90 on Sunday. All at F1 send our heartfelt condolences to Lady Susie and Sir Stirlings family and friends, Formula 1 said in a statement.Often referred to as the greatest dr...

Tripura to conduct tests for all 769 people under quarantine

Tripura government has decided to conduct tests for all 769 persons, who are now in quarantine, within a week. As of now, 337 samples have been tested including the two positive cases. On April 10, Tripura confirmed its second case of the n...

Coronavirus will not overcome us, says Queen in her Easter message

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday issued an Easter message from Windsor Castle to say that the festival marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ is needed as much as ever to remind the world that we will not be overcome by the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020