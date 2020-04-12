Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministry

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministryReuters | Tehran | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 15:32 IST
Iran's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday. The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.
Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.
