Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministry

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministryReuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:04 IST
Iran's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.
The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur said. Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.
Ten thousand graves have been dug in a new section of the sprawling Behesht-e Zahra cemetery south of Tehran to deal with coronavirus deaths, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday. Separately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that restrictions on travel between cities within each province in Iran have been lifted, according to the official presidency website.
Restrictions on travel between provinces will be lifted on April 20, he said.
