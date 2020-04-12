British PM Johnson discharged from hospital - statement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Sunday.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received," a spokesman said.

