Left Menu
Development News Edition

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:22 IST
British PM Johnson discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at Chequers, his official country residence, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Sunday.

Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas' Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9. "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," an official statement said.

In his first comments since leaving intensive care, Johnson said he owed his life to hospital staff. "I can't thank them enough. I owe them my life," he said in comments that were released to journalists and confirmed by his office on Sunday.

His pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who has also suffered from COVID-19 symptoms, thanked National Health Service staff in a series of tweets shortly after the Downing Street statement on Johnson being discharged. "There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones," she said.

While Johnson has been out of action, his ministers have come under mounting pressure to explain why the national death toll is rising so fast. Britain has reported two days in a row of hospital deaths increasing by more than 900 people. Friday's death toll of 980 surpassed the highest recorded in a single day in Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe so far.

The British government has had to defend its response, which has included carrying out far less testing than in some other European countries and ordering a lockdown that came comparatively late. Ministers have also resisted apologising for a shortage of protective gear for hospital staff. In a sign of the gravity of the emergency, Queen Elizabeth issued her second rallying message in a week, telling the nation that "coronavirus will not overcome us". (Editing by Peter Graff and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. senators press Saudi officials to put oil cut in motion

Republican U.S. senators from oil states who recently introduced legislation to remove American troops from Saudi Arabia said on Saturday they had spoken with three officials from the kingdom and urged them to take concrete action to cut cr...

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital - statement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital as he continues his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Sunday.On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wi...

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza says Olympics postponement blessing in disguise for him

Indian equestrian ace Fouaad Mirza on Sunday said that the postponement of Tokyo Olympics to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise for him as he will get more time for preparation. The 28-year-old Mirza, who won ...

Boris Johnson leaves hospital, thanks NHS for saving his life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday thanked the state-funded NHS medics and staff for their hard work through the coronavirus pandemic as he was discharged from hospital, saying he owed them his life after testing positive for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020