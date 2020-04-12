Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyberabad cops donate blood for Thalassemia patients

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:31 IST
Cyberabad cops donate blood for Thalassemia patients

Cyberabad police personnel on Sunday donated blood to help Thalassemia patients, particularly children. Cyberabad police conducted a blood donation drive jointly with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), an official press release said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and SCSC general secretary Krishna Yedula among others donated blood. A total of 117 units of blood was collected, the release said.

Usually patients suffering from Thalassemmia require blood transfusion twice a month and owing to the lockdown in place to combat spread of coronavirus, reserves at blood banks are low, the release said adding following a call by voluntary organisations the Cyberabad police came forward to donate blood. Sajjanar requested citizens who intend to donate blood to contactCyberabad COVID Control Room numbers - 9490617440 or 9490617431 to register their names.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UAE's MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries not responding to evacuation requests

Abu Dhabi UAE, April 12 ANIWAM United Arab Emirates UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that it is studying measures to take with regards to current labour relations with partner countries. A Ministry off...

This is extremely frustrating and hurtful: Brendan Taylor on pandemic affecting Zimbabwe cricket

The COVID-19 pandemic has come in the way of what was supposed to be, for a change, a fairly busy international calendar for Zimbabwe, and premier batsman Brendan Taylor has called it extremely frustrating and hurtful times. They dont get t...

Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against artificial means of deciding the Premier League. In a statement to the London clubs supporters, which saw the former England boss thank health workers and all those trying to combat the ...

Govt musn't allow foreign interests take control of Indian corporate during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020