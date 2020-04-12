Cyberabad cops donate blood for Thalassemia patients

Cyberabad cops donate blood for Thalassemia patientsPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:31 IST
Cyberabad police personnel on Sunday donated blood to help Thalassemia patients, particularly children. Cyberabad police conducted a blood donation drive jointly with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), an official press release said.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar and SCSC general secretary Krishna Yedula among others donated blood. A total of 117 units of blood was collected, the release said.
Usually patients suffering from Thalassemmia require blood transfusion twice a month and owing to the lockdown in place to combat spread of coronavirus, reserves at blood banks are low, the release said adding following a call by voluntary organisations the Cyberabad police came forward to donate blood. Sajjanar requested citizens who intend to donate blood to contactCyberabad COVID Control Room numbers - 9490617440 or 9490617431 to register their names.
