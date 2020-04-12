Left Menu
Gujarat: COVID-19 cases mount to 516; death toll 24

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:20 IST
(Eds: Combining virus series) Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (TI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat jumped to 516 on Sunday with 48 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior Health department official said. With two more persons succumbing to the infection in Ahmedabad, the number of the people who have died of COVID-19 in the state so far has gone up to 24, the official said.

Of the 48 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, 39 were from Ahmedabad, 6 from Vadodara and 3 from Anand, the official said. "The total number of cases in Ahmedabad now stands at 282, followed by Vadodara which has reported 101 cases," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

At 12, Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths. The deceased from Ahmedabad on Sunday included a 75- year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, Ravi said.

While the deceased man was suffering from high blood pressure, the woman had a lung disease, Ravi added. The number of COVID-19 deaths from Surat stood at 4 while Vadodara and Bhavnagar each have reported 2 deths, followed by Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Patan and Jamnagar which have reported one death each, Ravi said.

The number of the patients who have been recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals stood at 44 with no new recovery reported on Sunday. Among other districts, Surat has reported 28 COVID-19 cases, followed by Bhavnagar (23), Rajkot (18), Patan (14), Bharuch (8), Anand (8), Kutch (4). While Porbandar and Chhota Udepur each reported 3 cases, Mehsana and Gir Somnath each reported 2 cases while one case has been reported each from Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha and Dahod.

Ravi said a total of 11,715 samples have been tested in Gujarat. A total of 2012 samples among them were tested in the last 24 hours. While 516 samples have tested positive so far, the results of 332 others are pending.

Out of the total 448 "active" patients, the condition of 444 is stable, while four others are on ventilators, Ravi said. So far, 428 people have contracted the viral infection through local transmission.

The number of patients with inter-state travel history stood at 32 while 33 others had travelled abroad earlier, as per the Health department..

