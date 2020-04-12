Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel closes off Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox areas to stem coronavirus spread

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:23 IST
Israel closes off Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox areas to stem coronavirus spread

Israel locked down mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas of Jerusalem on Sunday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from the densely populated neighborhoods where the infection rate is high.

The entry and exit restrictions, enforced by police roadblocks, were imposed on the same day that a government order for the wearing of masks in public went into effect throughout the country. Residents of the restricted neighborhoods in Jerusalem can still shop close to home for essentials. Synagogues have been closed to try to stem infections, as they have been across the country.

The neighborhoods are home to large families living in close quarters. Compliance with social-distancing guidelines has been spotty. Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox town of 200,000 near Tel Aviv, was declared a restricted zone on April 2 and police have limited access to the area.

Israel has reported 10,878 confirmed coronavirus cases and 103 deaths. Palestinian officials listed 268 cases in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with two fatalities. In the West Bank, Palestinian Finance Minister Shukri Bishara said the Palestinian Authority (PA) asked Israel to help it deal with the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Israel usually collects some 700 million shekels ($195 million) a month, in exchange for a 3% commission in tax revenues for the PA from imports that arrive via Israeli ports. But the PA expects such revenues to decline by more than 50% due to reduced trade during the coronavirus crisis. Bishara said he had requested Israel loan the PA money as required to ensure the handovers amount to at least 500 million shekels ($140 million) a month. Any loans would be repaid to Israel out of future tax revenues, possibly post-crisis.

Were Israel to agree, "we can add another 200 million shekels ($56 million) monthly aid from donor countries, in addition to 100 million shekels ($28 million) from local revenues," Bishara told reporters via a video link. "That would make us 200 million shekels short (of normal figure), a sum we can make up for through taking (bank) loans," he said. "That should keep us going that way for six months."

A spokeswoman for Israel's Finance Ministry declined to respond in detail, saying: "We will not comment before a deal is signed". But she said Israel had already stated its willingness to loan the PA money to assist in the anti-coronavirus efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Researchers report new advancement in study of depression

The biology of depression and the effect of antidepressants involves a particular protein -- GPR56 -- suggests a new study. The researchers believe that this protein could offer a novel target for new antidepressant drugs. Depression is a c...

Pak soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Guj coast, fisherman injured

An Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line IMBL in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said. The two ...

UP govt has set up panels to look into problems of various sectors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the state government has set up some committees which will work on different schemes after April 15 and contribute towards successfully fighting the novel coronavirus. The state go...

Enforce containment measures ruthlessly: Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked officials to follow the governments containment strategy ruthlessly and survey every house to identify people infected with COVID-19 as soon as possible to stop the further spread of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020