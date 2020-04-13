Three more coronavirus patients recover in HP

Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a health official said. Three of the four patients from Chamba's Tissa, who tested positive for coronavirus on April 6, have recovered, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Out of the total 33 COVID-19 patients in the state, 12 -- three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts -- have recovered. Now, a total of 15 active cases, including 13 Tablighi Jamaat members and two paramedics from a private hospital, are under treatment in the state.

Four were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two died. The ACS (Health) said 159 samples were taken on Sunday and all of them tested negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

