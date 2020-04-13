Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow blames hackers for coronavirus permit problems as cases rise

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 14:55 IST
Moscow blames hackers for coronavirus permit problems as cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Authorities in Moscow on Monday blamed hackers for bringing down a new website meant to issue travel permits to the city's residents to use during the coronavirus lockdown after cases of the new virus rose by a record daily amount.

Russia reported 2,558 new cases on Monday, bringing the overall nationwide tally to 18,328. Eighteen people diagnosed with the virus died overnight, pushing the death toll to 148. Moscow, the worst-hit area, and several other regions have imposed a lockdown to try to stop the spread of the virus, ordering residents to stay at home except to buy food, seek urgent medical treatment, take out the rubbish, or got to work if absolutely necessary.

Moscow on Monday launched a new website ahead of a permit system they want to start working on Wednesday. It would tighten monitoring of the lockdown by obliging people to apply for digital passes if they plan to make any journeys by public or private transport. But the site was only intermittently available on Monday morning, failure authorities blamed on malicious hacking attacks.

Eduard Lysenko, a Moscow city official, told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that the new website and the Moscow government's website had been hit by more hacking attacks overnight than during the last six months combined. Moscow's crisis response center said authorities had nonetheless managed to issue almost 700,000 permits for people to use private or public transport to get to work.

The Kremlin warned on Saturday of a huge influx of coronavirus patients being hospitalized in the Russian capital and long tailbacks of ambulances were visible. In the early stages of the outbreak, Russia recorded far fewer cases of the virus than many western European countries after losing most of its land border with China in January.

But the number of cases began rising sharply this month. China's northeastern border with Russia has since become a problem for Chinese authorities in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic as Chinese nationals, some of them infected, use it to return home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Cent...

Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. All the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. No...

EXCLUSIVE-South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. -source

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said. Trump made the request in a telephone call with Presiden...

Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave

Chinas northeastern border with Russia has become a frontline in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic as new daily cases rose to the highest in nearly six weeks - with more than 90 involving people coming from abroad. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020