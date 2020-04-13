Left Menu
Development News Edition

China denies city discriminating against 'African brothers'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 14:59 IST
China denies city discriminating against 'African brothers'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China dismissed on Monday allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine, and ill-treatment. "We do not have discrimination in China against African brothers," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing, accusing the United States of trying to exploit the issue to harm Beijing's relations with African nations.

A group of African ambassadors in Beijing had written to China's State Councilor Wang Yi drawing attention to the discrimination that Africans were encountering in Guangzhou, capital of the southern Guangdong province, after which the U.S. consulate in the city also issued an alert to citizens. The alert advised African-Americans to stay away from the Guangzhou metropolitan area, warning that the city's authorities had told bars and restaurants to refuse to serve people who "appear to be of African origin" and launched mandatory tests and self-quarantine of anyone with "African contacts."

Denying any such discrimination, the foreign ministry spokesman reiterated that China treats all foreigners equally. "It is irresponsible and immoral for the U.S. to sow discord," Zhao said. "Its attempt to drive a wedge between China and Africa will never succeed."

The ambassadors' note highlighted a number of reported incidents, including that Africans were being ejected from hotels in the middle of the night, having their passports seized, and threatened with revocation of visas, deportation or arrest. Ghana's foreign minister and the leader of Nigeria's lower house of parliament have also separately met with the Chinese ambassador to their respective countries last week about the reports of mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou.

Zhao did not directly comment on the ambassadors' note but said Guangdong has rolled out "new measures" and that Beijing is working with the relevant African nations to resolve the issue. He did not elaborate on what the new measures were. Having largely stamped out the in-country transmission of the coronavirus, authorities in China are worried that one of the biggest risks of a second wave in the epidemic stems from infected people coming from abroad.

Imported cases of the virus have largely involved Chinese citizens returning home, rather than foreigners. On Sunday, China reported 108 new cases - the most in almost six weeks. Over 90% were imported cases, of which Chinese returning from Russia accounted for about half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Exam for Army recruitment in Lucknow postponed

An Indian Army recruitment exam has been postponed to May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recruitment rally was organised between February 2 to February 20 in Fatehpur and a written exam was scheduled for April 26 at the AMC Cent...

Sherlock Season 5: Will Eleanor Matsuura, Louise Brealey return with Benedict Cumberbatch?

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. All the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. No...

EXCLUSIVE-South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. -source

South Korea plans to send kits designed to run up to 600,000 coronavirus tests to the United States on Tuesday after an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official said. Trump made the request in a telephone call with Presiden...

Russian border becomes China's frontline in fight against second virus wave

Chinas northeastern border with Russia has become a frontline in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic as new daily cases rose to the highest in nearly six weeks - with more than 90 involving people coming from abroad. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020