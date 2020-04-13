Emirates to operate limited passenger services to U.S., Asia, North Africa

Dubai's Emirates said on Monday it planned to operate limited passenger services to Algiers, Tunis, Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Kabul and Chicago.

It did not say when the flights would operate.

The United Arab Emirates is permitting a limited number of outbound-only flights for those wishing to leave the country after suspending regular services last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

