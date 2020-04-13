Coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands increase to 2,823

Coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands increase to 2,823Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:32 IST
The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 86 to 2,823, Dutch health authorities said on Monday.
The National Institute for Public Health said total confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 964 to 26,551.
